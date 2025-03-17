Teddy Swims is heading back to Australia and New Zealand, and this time, he’s not messing around.

The GRAMMY-nominated singer has just locked in his biggest-ever run of shows across the region, taking the ‘I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Tour’ to some of the largest arenas he’s ever played.

It’s been a wild few years for Swims, who’s gone from viral covers guy to full-blown global sensation.

The Atlanta-born powerhouse has racked up 8.7 billion streams, dominated charts, and dropped hit after hit, including the unstoppable “Lose Control,” which went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and refused to leave the top 10 for 36 weeks. Now, he’s bringing his soulful, stadium-sized voice back Down Under for what’s shaping up to be one of 2025’s biggest tours.

His latest album, I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, marking his first-ever chart-topping album in Australia. The record also landed in the top five in the U.S., U.K., and New Zealand, further solidifying his status as a global hitmaker. Featuring tracks like “Bad Dreams,” “Are You Even Real” (feat. Givēon), and “Guilty,” the album showcases Swims’ signature blend of powerhouse vocals and deeply personal storytelling.

After selling out arenas across Ireland and the U.K., Swims is set to perform at Lollapalooza in Argentina, Chile, and Brazil before heading out on a 50-date North American tour. That run will include bucket-list venues such as Radio City Music Hall, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and The Greek Theatre.

With his unstoppable momentum, a voice that could bring a stadium to its knees, and an arsenal of soul-drenched, heart-on-sleeve anthems, Teddy Swims’ return to Australia and New Zealand is shaping up to be one of the biggest tours of the year.

Tickets on sale Monday, March 24th at 11 a.m. local time via Frontier Touring.

Teddy Swims – ‘I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Tour’ 2025

Tuesday, 7 October – Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch, NZ

Thursday, 9 October – Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Tuesday, 14 October – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 18 October – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, 23 October – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, 27 October – Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, 29 October – RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Presales:

Amex Members: Wednesday, 19 March, 1 p.m. – Friday, 21 March, 1 p.m.

Frontier Members: Thursday, 20 March, 1 p.m. – 24 hours only