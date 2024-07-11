In a moment that could only be described as magical, US soul and R&B sensation Teddy Swims turned an ordinary day in Brisbane into an unforgettable experience for one lucky busker.

On Wednesday (July 10), Melbourne-born street performer Inoxia was singing Swims’ hit ‘Lose Control’ in Brisbane’s Queen Street Mall.

Little did she know, a jaw-dropping surprise was just around the corner. As she hit the first chorus, Inoxia’s eyes widened in disbelief as the man himself, Teddy Swims, walked right up to her.

“Get out of town,” she gasped, mid-song, her hands flying to her mouth in shock.

The Atlanta-born star, known for his soulful voice and larger-than-life personality, didn’t hesitate. He grabbed a second microphone and jumped right into the performance, creating a magical duet that had onlookers cheering.

The crowd got an extra laugh when Swims, whose real name is Jaten Collin Dimsdale, forgot the lyrics to his own song. “Do you have a teleprompter?” he joked, glancing at Inoxia, who was more than happy to help him out.

Inoxia shared the incredible encounter on TikTok, captioning her video with sheer disbelief: “ARE YOU JOKING? TEDDY SWIMS SANG LOSE CONTROL WITH ME? IS THIS REAL?”

Swims himself couldn’t resist commenting, “The stars aligned. Thanks for letting me join in.”

The video exploded with thousands of comments, fans praising Swims for his down-to-earth vibe and the sheer luck of the encounter.

“This is insane. So so lucky he was randomly there,” one user wrote.

“This seems real but literally how is it real,” another added.

“How does this even happen!!” a third exclaimed.

Teddy Swims first found a fanbase with his YouTube covers back in 2019 and 2020. His heartfelt renditions and unique style quickly earned him a devoted following. In 2023, he skyrocketed to international fame with “Lose Control,” and he’s been on a high ever since.

Currently on a sold-out tour in Australia, Swims performed at Brisbane’s Riverstage the same night he met Inoxia. Next up, he’s set to wow fans at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Friday, followed by two shows in Melbourne over the weekend, and wrapping up in Perth on July 19.

Check out the epic moment below.