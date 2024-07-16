Tommy Little experienced a truly unique moment on the Hit Network’s Carrie & Tommy show when American singer Teddy Swims tattooed a teddy bear on Tommy’s ankle live on air.

Tommy, a huge fan of the “Lose Control” singer, couldn’t resist making a bold request: “Most people when they come here, they do things like, they get a photo with a koala. You mentioned just before we went on air, we were like, ‘What have you done with your time?’, and you like, ‘I got some titty-tats (tattoos).’ I was going to see if you would tattoo me?”

Surprised but game, Swims replied, “Serious? Seriously? I would love to.” Despite admitting he was “absolutely not” skilled at drawing, he eagerly took on the challenge.

“I can do that, all day!” he said, agreeing to tattoo a teddy bear on Tommy’s ankle.

As Swims started the tattoo, the studio was filled with laughter and playful banter. “Now, Teddy is doing an outline on your leg of what he’s going to do, which is a teddy bear,” Carrie narrated.

Tommy admitted, “I’m feeling pretty good about it! Teddy, are you pretty artistically good at everything? Like visual arts?” to which Teddy humorously responded, “Absolutely not, I’m terrible at it. But we’re already here now.”

With Carrie and Jesse providing commentary, professional tattoo artist Ben, who was on hand to help out, joked, “I am looking for a new apprentice,” to which Teddy quipped, “I make plenty of money singing so I’m fine. I’m just going to do my little signature on it.”

When the tattoo was finished, Tommy couldn’t hide his excitement. “Teddy, I love it! Thank you so much,” he beamed, clearly thrilled with the unique piece of art.

Teddy has been making the most of his Australian tour, recently delighting fans with a surprise duet in Brisbane. On Wednesday, July 10th, Melbourne-born street performer Inoxia was singing Swims’ hit “Lose Control” in Brisbane’s Queen Street Mall when the unexpected happened. As she hit the first chorus, Teddy Swims himself walked up, turning an average day into an unforgettable experience.

“Get out of town,” Inoxia gasped as Teddy grabbed a second microphone and joined her, creating a magical duet that had onlookers cheering. The crowd got an extra laugh when Swims forgot the lyrics to his own song, joking, “Do you have a teleprompter?” Inoxia’s video of the encounter went viral on TikTok, capturing thousands of comments and praise for Swims’ down-to-earth vibe.