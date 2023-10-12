Two more Bluesfest Tours have been announced.

Tedeschi Trucks Band, a packed 12-piece rock and soul collective, will play two sets in Melbourne on Wednesday, April 3rd, and two sets in Sydney on Friday, April 3rd, after their Bluesfest Byron Bay appearance.

And two-time GRAMMY winner Rickie Lee Jones will head to Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney before their Bluesfes Byron Bay performance (see full dates below).

Tickets to the newly announced Bluesfest Tours go on sale to the general public on Thursday, October 19th at 12pm AEST. The pre-sale begins on Tuesday, October 17th at 12pm AEST (sign up here).

“We’ve been waiting eight long years for Tedeschi Trucks Band to return, and I’m delighted to be able to bring them to Melbourne, Sydney and Bluesfest Byron Bay,” says Peter Noble OAM. “Last week, Tedeschi Trucks Band headlined Madison Square Garden in New York. These guys are a big deal!”

Noble is also excited that Lee Jones is heading to Australia next year. “Rickie Lee Jones’ unique storytelling ability and poetic lyrics have solidified her as a true American treasure, and this tour is a rare opportunity for Australian audiences to witness her musical genius up close and personal,” he says.

The Tedeschi Trucks Band and Rickie Lee Jones sideshows join previously announced Bluesfest Tours for Newton Faulkner and Drive-By Truckers.

Bluesfest Tours

Pre-sale begins Tuesday, October 17th (12pm AEST)

General sale begins Thursday, October 19th (12pm AEST)

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Tickets available here

Wednesday, April 3rd

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, April 5th

State Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, March 30th-Sunday, March 31st

Bluesfest Byron Bay

Rickie Lee Jones

Tickets available here

Tuesday, March 26th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, March 27th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, March 29th

Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, March 31st-Monday, April 1st

Bluesfest Byron Bay