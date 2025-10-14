Canberra-born, Melbourne-based quartet Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers have built their reputation on chaos, confidence and a knack for turning sharp observations into anthems.

Fresh off being added to the Laneway Festival 2026 lineup alongside Chappell Roan, Wolf Alice and Geese, they’re kicking off a new chapter with their snarling new single “BAIT” and the announcement of their biggest headline run yet — the GLORY album tour, hitting Australia and New Zealand next May.

The new track, just over two minutes long, is a scathing character study told through a muddy bassline and the glint of a cowbell. It’s written from the perspective of “the worst person you’ve ever met” — the ego-drunk industry guy who thinks he’s untouchable.

“‘BAIT’ is big ego, full menace mode,” the band stated. “We wrote it in LA, channeling a delusional man who thinks he’s God’s gift to earth. It was fun to cosplay as someone we’d all probably hate in real life.”

If that sounds cathartic, it’s because it is. GLORY — out November 7th via Community Music / Mom + Pop — finds Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers embracing the mess with more swagger and bite than ever.

They call it “an exploration of confidence, disgust, infatuation and power,” the kind of record that feels like getting the bus home at 3am, mascara smudged, phone on 1%, replaying every terrible conversation of the night, set to an indie rock soundtrack.

The album was produced by Catherine Marks, whose résumé includes Wolf Alice and boygenius, and recorded over five weeks on Darkinjung Land on the NSW Central Coast. Marks encouraged the band to experiment wildly and, just as importantly, to throw out anything that didn’t feel real.

The result, if “BAIT” along with previous singles “BALCONY”, “UNSCARRED” and “MOTHER” are anything to go by, is Teen Jesus’ most authentic record yet.

Teen Jesus have been steadily rising since their 2022 debut EP Pretty Good For a Girl Band, which gave them their first taste of triple j’s Hottest 100 (“Girl Sports” landed at No. 55). Their debut album I Love You (2023) reached No. 6 on the ARIA Albums Chart and landed them tour slots with Foo Fighters and Pearl Jam.

But behind the eyeliner and fuzz pedals, Teen Jesus have always been serious about their place in music and the politics surrounding it. They’ve served as ambassadors for Green Music’s No Music on a Dead Planet campaign, performed at Rising Tide on Parliament House steps, and contributed to the Parliament inquiry into Australia’s live music industry.

Now, as they prepare to take GLORY across Australia and New Zealand next May — including all-ages shows and their biggest venues to date — Teen Jesus are once again proving what can happen when you stop asking for permission.

Tickets for the GLORY tour go on sale 9am local time this Friday, October 17th, via teenjesusandthejeanteasers.net.

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers ‘GLORY‘ Tour 2026

Presented by triple j and Live Nation Australia

Tickets on sale 9am local time Friday, October 17th, via teenjesusandthejeanteasers.net

Friday, May 1st

The Gov, Adelaide (Lic/AA)



Saturday, May 2nd

Magnet House, Perth (18+)



Thursday, May 7th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane (Lic/AA)



Friday, May 8th

Forum, Melbourne (18+)



Saturday, May 9th

Roundhouse, Sydney (Lic/AA)

Thursday, May 21st

The Loons, Christchurch (Lic/AA)



Friday, May 22nd

The Tuning Fork, Auckland (Lic/AA)



Saturday, May 23rd

San Fran, Wellington (Lic/AA)

Also appearing at Laneway Festival 2026

February 7th – Gold Coast

February 8th – Sydney (Sold Out)

February 13th – Melbourne (Sold Out)

February 14th – Adelaide

February 15th – Perth