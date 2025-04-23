Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers crash back in with “Balcony”, their first single of the year.

Landing just ahead of their US return next month, this marks their first release since scooping up the Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist ARIA Award.

Described by the band as “a loving ode to being chaos gremlins at the bar,” “Balcony” is an indie-rock banger produced by Grammy-winning Catherine Marks (known for her work with boygenius, Wolf Alice, and Foals). The song also comes with an accompanying video.

“‘Balcony’ is for when you’re feeling cheeky and wanna kiss someone on the face and get kicked out of a bar!!! Chaos!!!” they add.

The track was recorded at The Grove Studios in NSW with Marks, who the band calls “a frickin dream.” They added, “We have learnt heaps from her and have been such huge fans for so long! She’s stupidly hardworking and makes us all feel very motivated and inspired, which is hard to do when you’re locked in an isolated studio for 5 straight weeks. Hallelujah and god bless miss Marks.”

In just two weeks, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers will hit the US to support Pearl Jam on six arena shows, plus three headline shows in New York City, Los Angeles, and Toronto. This marks their second run opening for Pearl Jam, after joining them for three stadium shows on the East Coast of Australia last November.

During the final show, Eddie Vedder even hopped on stage to congratulate them on their ARIA win and showed some major support, saying, “For all the people who have yet to see them perform, we are very honoured that you will say, ‘I saw them on the same stage as Pearl Jam.'”

Tean Jesus and the Jean Teasers’ “Balcony” is out now via Community Music / Mom + Pop.

