Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers have been tearing up stages and playlists with their blend of grunge and rock, earning them a spot at the forefront of Australia’s modern rock resurgence.

Fresh off their Fix It With Salt east coast co-headline tour with The Grogans, the band is gearing up to release I Love You Too, a deluxe edition of their acclaimed debut album I Love You.

This latest release, dropping September 20 via Domestic La La, features three brand-new tracks, including the new single Dull, a collaboration with Canadian “riotgaze” duo Softcult which is out today (Aug. 7).

“Dull has similar themes to I Used To Be Fun,” explains frontperson Anna Ryan. “It’s about realising that constant distraction is unsustainable and learning to just sit with things.”

Collaborating with Softcult’s twin sisters Phoenix and Mercedes Arn-Horn adds a unique dimension to the track.

“We’ve been fans of Softcult for a long time, and we are SO happy with how it turned out,” says Ryan.

I Love You Too showcases Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers’ growth as artists, balancing familiar favourites with new tracks that highlight their creative evolution. The album spans a range of emotions and sounds, from the riot grrl-inspired “Please Me” to the introspective “we thought it would be a good time but it was a bad time”. Each member’s talents contribute to an album that defies easy categorisation.

Since the release of I Love You last October, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers have been unstoppable, debuting at No. 6 on the ARIA Charts and securing a spot at No. 52 on Triple J’s Hottest 100 with their hit single I Used To Be Fun.

They’ve sold out national tours and opened for rock icons like Foo Fighters, building a reputation for their high-energy live shows and their sound—a mix of 90s grunge and a modern rock edge—has struck a chord with fans seeking authentic rock music.

The band, consisting of Anna Ryan, Scarlett McKahey, Jaida Stephenson, and Neve van Boxsel, recently signed with New York-based label Mom + Pop Music, known for working with artists like MGMT, for global distribution outside Australia and New Zealand. They continue their partnership with Domestic La La at home and have also signed a publishing deal with Warner Chappell, paving the way for international success.

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers are set make their U.S. debut at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival this September, sharing the stage with Pearl Jam, Alanis Morissette, Idles, Kim Gordon, and The Breeders. More North American tour dates are expected to be announced soon.

Formed in high school, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers’ debut EP, Pretty Good For A Girl Band, made waves with tracks like Girl Sports, which reached No. 55 on the Triple J Hottest 100. As they step into their early twenties, the band remains passionate about addressing challenges facing today’s women, non-binary people, and youth, while continuing to push musical boundaries.

With I Love You Too and their upcoming U.S. tour dates, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers are set to bring their unique brand of rock to a broader audience, proving that their journey is just beginning.

Check out Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers’ latest track “Dull” feat. Softcult below.