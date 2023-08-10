Teenage Joans have announced their debut album, The Rot That Grows Inside My Chest.

Due for release in October, the indie rock outfit’s debut full-length is “definitely not the release most will expect,” according to a press release.

Produced by Jarred Nettle, The Rot That Grows Inside My Chest is said to be influenced by 5 Seconds of Summer and Camp Cope.

“This is Teenage Joans in its purest form,” Cahli Blakers insists. “Our music has evolved so much, and all of our different inspirations have come together into this one little baby – our little baby,” adds Tahlia Borg.

The Adelaide duo’s debut features the newly released single “Candy Apple”, the follow-up to the anthemic “Superglue”.

“”Candy Apple” was our first introduction into writing songs with a way more honest and personal lyric style,” the band explain. “When we wrote it, we kind of knew it would point us in a new direction for this new era, as we think it definitely shows our maturity.

“We loved the metaphor of “falling in love with a candy apple,” the way something so sweet and beautiful can rot really easily, and we took that into both the aesthetic side of the album when we were making the visuals, and the thematic side of the album too.”

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Formed in 2018 when the pair were still teenagers, Teenage Joans were triple j Unearthed High winners in 2020. One year later, they featured in Tone Deaf‘s Get to Know series: “Teenage Joans are the Adelaide duo who have firmly cemented themselves as ones to watch, despite only being fresh out of high school,” we wrote at the time.

Now touring veterans, the duo have previously shared stages with Amy Shark, Ball Park Soho, The Chats, and many more. They’ll perform at Sly Withers’ specially-curated festival SIDEFEST 2023 later this month, followed by an appearance at Grapevine Gathering in October. They’ll also support Foo Fighters on their Australian tour in November.

Teenage Joans’ “Candy Apple” is out now. The Rot That Grows Inside My Chest is out Friday, October 13th via Domestic La La (pre-save/pre-order here).