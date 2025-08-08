Adelaide punk two-piece Teenage Joans have shared the second single of the year, “My Heart’s Dead!”.

Following recent release “Sweet and Slow”,“My Heart’s Dead!” is hard-hitting track, arriving ahead of the duo’s upcoming shows with Canada’s PUP and Slowly Slowly.

Teenage Joans shared,“Funnily enough, “My Heart’s Dead!” started with a Kesha song. When we did triple j’s Like A Version in 2024, one of the songs we considered covering was “Die Young” by Kesha. It never made the cut, but we loved the bones of our interpretation and we really wanted to do something with it. We basically posed the question – what if Kesha made a song with Blink 182? That’s where the reoccurring pop hook came from, and we obviously pumped the song full of attitude.

“My Heart’s Dead!” is a playful tongue-in-cheek song that dramatically asks if someone could make you fall in love again by implying that “I’ll never find love”. We really wanted to write a song where there are three main vocal hooks that repeat throughout the whole song and layer over each other at the end for a huge singalong that people can easily pick up at our live shows.”

On the live front, Teenage Joans are supporting Canadian punk-rock outfit PUP on the Australian leg of their tour in August before joining Melbourne punk icons Slowly Slowly for their regional Australian tour in September.

Teenage Joans, formed in 2018 by Cahli Blakers and Tahlia Borg, have made a name for themselves with their “juice-box punk-pop” sound.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

They won the triple j Unearthed High crown in 2020 and have shared stages with heavyweights like Foo Fighters, Amy Shark, Violent Soho, and Ball Park Music.

Their debut EP, Taste of Me (2021), earned them seven South Australian Music Awards. Their 2023 debut full-length album, The Rot That Grows Inside My Chest, along with their recent collaboration with Frank Turner on “Girl from the Record Shop”, showcases their evolving sound.

Teenage Joans’ “My Heart’s Dead!” is out now.