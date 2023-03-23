Tekashi 6ix9ine was shockingly hospitalised this week after he was brutally attacked inside a South Florida gym. Now the man responsible for protecting him is seemingly out for revenge.

A few days ago, Variety reported that the controversial rapper was ambushed by a group of men in the bathroom of a gym named LA Fitness and sustained injuries to his face and bruises.

“He had cuts to his face and bruises,” 6ix9ine’s lawyer, Lance Lazzaro said afterwards. The attorney added that the men fled the scene after employees were alerted to the disturbance. Police were called and 6ix9ine was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The rapper’s bodyguard, Bam-Bam, was then accused on social media of actually orchestrating the attack on his employer, but Bam-Bam was having none-none of that.

As per TMZ, the Miami-based bodyguard took to Instagram to blast the rumours, offering a whopping $10K to fight the people who attacked 6ix9ine.

In fact, Bam-Bam is so sure of his capabilities that he offered to fight them four against one. “If you lose you die,” he reportedly added, so the stakes are clearly high.

Bam-Bam has been protecting the rapper for a while now, except from, obviously, earlier this week. And the controversial Tekashi 6ix9ine has really been in need of protection over the last few years.

On November 18, 2018, 6ix9ine and his associates were arrested on federal racketeering and firearms charges. In February 2019, 6ix9ine pleaded guilty to nine charges in the case, including charges of racketeering conspiracy, multiple firearms offences, narcotics trafficking, and more. At the time, he faced at least 47 years in prison.

After he agreed to work with federal officials in their investigation of the gang in exchange for reduced prison time, Tekashi was sentenced to two years in prison.

However, in April 2020, he was released from federal prison to serve the final months of his sentence in home confinement after the judge had called the rapper a “model prisoner”.

In addition to the reduced prison sentence, US District Judge Paul A Engelmayer also fined him $35,000 and ordered him to perform 300 hours of community service.

Following his release into home confinement, the rapper was forced to relocate after his location – a rental in Lido Beach, Long Island – was leaked by a neighbour following Tekashi posted a photo of himself outside flashing fistfuls of cash. He was released from home confinement in August 2020.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.