In case you missed it, Donald Trump, current president of The United States of America, has officially become the third president ever to be impeached.

Whether your political standings are for Trump or against him, you have to admit this is a pretty momentous occasion, and every momentous occasion deserves some celebration music.

We’ve gathered ten of the most perfect songs for you and your friends to celebrate the official impeachment of Trump, which has been a long time coming. Happy holidays to one and all.

Here is our official list of eight to get your Impeachment Party started. MAGA Hat owners look away.

‘It’s Over, Bobby’ by Charlotte Dos Santos

To put it quite simply, it’s over, Bobby. Although Trump still needs to be trialled for removal in January, things are looking pretty grim for the 45th president.

‘Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye’ by Steam

The ultimate jam for when someone toxic has left your life. Out with the old and in with the new, say Steam, and we couldn’t agree more.

Until our PM returns from his trip to Hawaii, we can also play this song as he abandons us with the fires.

‘Leave (Get Out)’ by JoJo

This one really speaks for itself. Impeachment usually means the President will be leaving his role behind and getting out of office. It’s an interesting time for politics in America.

‘Arrest the President’ by Ice Cube

That’s that on that. Let the song do all the talking.

‘Bye Bye Bye’ by NSYNC

Nothing says goodbye more than the legendary ‘Bye Bye Bye’ by NSYNC.

‘Somebody That I Used To Know’ by Gotye feat. Kimbra

Looks like Donald Trump is going to become somebody that we used to know. He had a long run I guess, but justice always catches up.

‘Celebration’ by Kool & The Gang

Fire up the smoke machine, lock the doors and bring out the disco lights, it’s going to be a party up in here.

‘Party In The U.S.A.’ by Miley Cyrus

Americans must be going insane over this news. The political eruption that this must cause will be astronomical.

I’ll be standing from across the pond with my binoculars and some popcorn thanks.

‘Never Be Like You’ by Flume feat. Kai

Of course, what is a story about im-PEACH-ment without a mention to Flume, the king of Peaches?

Also, the song title has a lot of relevance when we’re talking about 45th.

‘FDT’ by YG feat. Nipsey Hussle

Just take a wild guess as to what ‘FDT’ stands for.

And to wrap things up, this is the only way to address the Impeachment from here on out: