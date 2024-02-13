Talk about dynamic duos. Comedy rock geniuses Jack Black and Kyle Gass – AKA Tenacious D – are bringing their ‘The Spicy Meatball Tour’ to Australia and New Zealand this year.

The Grammy-winning pair will hit up huge arenas in Sydney, Newcastle, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Wellington, and Auckland throughout July (see full dates below), and all shows are open to all ages.

Returning for their first live performances on our shores since 2013, these shows are not to be missed. Tenacious D’s ‘The Spicy Meatball Tour’ has visited 24 cities, which included selling out London’s iconic O2 the week the show was announced.

In a glowing review of the latter show, The Express UK hailed Black and Gass as “wonder boys”, adding that they “broke up songs with their usual comic bits, making the concert joyously feel like a thoroughly entertaining sketch musical.”

The NZ Herald, meanwhile, reviewed Tenacious D’s previous visit to Auckland, noting that “the crowd were just about as rabidly devoted as a bunch of One Direction fans, singing along to all their songs, the front row desperate to touch their heroes.”

One half of the duo, Jack Black, also just impressed an Auckland audience last month, joining the Foo Fighters for a belting rendition of AC/DC’s “Big Balls” at their Mount Smart Stadium show. He acted as only Jack Black can onstage with the Foos, and his hilarious antics will only be heightened further on a Tenacious D tour.

But let’s journey back to the start: after forming in Los Angeles in the late ’90s, Tenacious D became a cultural phenomenon in the early 21st century, getting their own HBO variety series, releasing a Platinum-selling self-titled debut album, and winning Grammy Awards along the way.

Black and Gass created their own music and comedy event, Festival Supreme, in Los Angeles in 2013, and it’s since hosted fellow comedy icons like Adam Sandler, Sarah Silverman, and New Zealand’s own Flight of the Conchords. As Tenacious D, they’ve even made a graphic novel, an Audible Original compilation, and an animated film. Not bad going for two former theatre kids from California.

Comedy music can get a bad rep, but when it’s done right, as in the case of Tenacious D, it goes hard. Tenacious D combine inimitable comedy chops with genuine musicianship, which many of their peers can’t claim to do.

Tickets for their upcoming shows are on sale now via Frontier Touring – don’t miss out on seeing the Greatest Band That Ever Played on Planet Earth live this year!

Tenacious D 2024 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Presented by Frontier Touring & The Rock (NZ)

Tickets available via frontiertouring.com

All shows licensed all ages

Sunday, July 14th

ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, July 16th

Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, NSW

Thursday, July 18th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, July 20th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, July 22nd

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, July 24th

TSB Arena, Wellington, NZ

Friday, July 26th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ