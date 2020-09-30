In the latest and greatest display of Trump disdain by a musician, Testament’s Alex Skolnick has released an unexpectedly funky song unsubtly titled ‘Trump Sucks’.
It’s no secret that many big-name musicians absolutely can’t stand Donald Trump and whatever he’s doing in the White House. Hell, Corey Taylor recently straight up said, “The Cheeto can’t lead.”
But Alex Skolnick’s way of expressing his dislike of Trump is perhaps the most creative one we’ve seen as he’s decided to eschew negative comments in favour of writing a surprisingly groovy banger.
Sharing his latest masterpiece to YouTube, the guitarist says he composed, recorded, and filmed his newest vanger “in a few hours” after getting inspiration from all the Trump supporters who kept “flooding” his timelines after his calls to get people to vote in the upcoming election.
Whether you’re a Trump supporter or not, there’s no denying that Skolnick wrote a hell of a catchy song filled with some great rhymes highlighting all the alleged corruption going on at the White House.
For those wanting to bop along to Skolnick’s latest tune, here are the lyrics:
We got a bad situation all across the nation
The White House is under occupation
And liberation from this administration
Is needed right now, no time for vacation
No regulation for clean air and water
He got to office and installed his own daughter
She serves no purpose except for appearance
Initially denied a security clearance
Her husband, Jared, is even worse yet
Shady ties, analyzed as a security threat
Vladimir Putin got Trump in his pocket
Kim Jong-un just launched another rocket
I haven’t even mentioned Betsy DeVos
Wilbur Ross and their cost and the lives that were lost
Abomination, an epic fail
Just like Bannon and Flynn, he belongs in Jail
Trump sucks
I’m not kidding around
Trump sucks
He’s like a game show clown
He took a hatchet took the Hatch Act
Breakin’ them laws, violating the Emoluments Clause
Sycophants and cronies keep him in power
Pissing on our norms like a golden shower
A life failing upward, not a heavy lifter
An upscale, slumlord, two-bit grifter
You may be someone that we cannot sway
But for me, there’s only one thing left to say
Trump sucks
He is not your friend
Trump sucks
I guess I gotta say it again
Trump sucks
And this could be America’s end
Trump sucks
He’s gonna cheat all he can, he will not rest
Disrupt the post office, use Kanye West
When the polls close and the people choose
He’s gonna claim ‘voter fraud’ or say ‘It’s all fake news!’
You like this guy? Because he’s rich?
Just like Bill Maher said, Trumps a ‘whiny little bitch’
Lying and tweeting and interrupting, always grouchy
Contradicting scientists, even Dr. Fauci
So what’ll we do? No time to sit and gloat
Call you friends and family, everybody’s gotta vote
Trump sucks
We’re not kidding around
Trump sucks
He’s trying to bring our democracy down
Trump sucks
Just like the mob, it’s a family of crown
Trump sucks