In the latest and greatest display of Trump disdain by a musician, Testament’s Alex Skolnick has released an unexpectedly funky song unsubtly titled ‘Trump Sucks’.

It’s no secret that many big-name musicians absolutely can’t stand Donald Trump and whatever he’s doing in the White House. Hell, Corey Taylor recently straight up said, “The Cheeto can’t lead.”

But Alex Skolnick’s way of expressing his dislike of Trump is perhaps the most creative one we’ve seen as he’s decided to eschew negative comments in favour of writing a surprisingly groovy banger.

Sharing his latest masterpiece to YouTube, the guitarist says he composed, recorded, and filmed his newest vanger “in a few hours” after getting inspiration from all the Trump supporters who kept “flooding” his timelines after his calls to get people to vote in the upcoming election.

Whether you’re a Trump supporter or not, there’s no denying that Skolnick wrote a hell of a catchy song filled with some great rhymes highlighting all the alleged corruption going on at the White House.

For those wanting to bop along to Skolnick’s latest tune, here are the lyrics:

We got a bad situation all across the nation

The White House is under occupation

And liberation from this administration

Is needed right now, no time for vacation

No regulation for clean air and water

He got to office and installed his own daughter

She serves no purpose except for appearance

Initially denied a security clearance

Her husband, Jared, is even worse yet

Shady ties, analyzed as a security threat

Vladimir Putin got Trump in his pocket

Kim Jong-un just launched another rocket

I haven’t even mentioned Betsy DeVos

Wilbur Ross and their cost and the lives that were lost

Abomination, an epic fail

Just like Bannon and Flynn, he belongs in Jail

Trump sucks

I’m not kidding around

Trump sucks

He’s like a game show clown

He took a hatchet took the Hatch Act

Breakin’ them laws, violating the Emoluments Clause

Sycophants and cronies keep him in power

Pissing on our norms like a golden shower

A life failing upward, not a heavy lifter

An upscale, slumlord, two-bit grifter

You may be someone that we cannot sway

But for me, there’s only one thing left to say

Trump sucks

He is not your friend

Trump sucks

I guess I gotta say it again

Trump sucks

And this could be America’s end

Trump sucks

He’s gonna cheat all he can, he will not rest

Disrupt the post office, use Kanye West

When the polls close and the people choose

He’s gonna claim ‘voter fraud’ or say ‘It’s all fake news!’

You like this guy? Because he’s rich?

Just like Bill Maher said, Trumps a ‘whiny little bitch’

Lying and tweeting and interrupting, always grouchy

Contradicting scientists, even Dr. Fauci

So what’ll we do? No time to sit and gloat

Call you friends and family, everybody’s gotta vote

Trump sucks

We’re not kidding around

Trump sucks

He’s trying to bring our democracy down

Trump sucks

Just like the mob, it’s a family of crown

Trump sucks