Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has been an active participant in the US political discourse as of late.

The rocker recently sat down with Kyle Meredith of Louisville’s 91.9 WFPK radio station in promotion for his forthcoming solo record, CMFT. During the interview, Taylor was asked about the political lyrics that permeate throughout the record.

“Honestly, I actually hint at it on ‘Culture Head’, and I come at it from the standpoint of being in the middle,” Taylor explained. “Obviously, I’m much more liberal than people would even realize, but I have problems on both sides. With all of the rhetoric kind of flying over my fucking head, it’s really about looking around and going, ‘Really?'”

Taylor went on to emphasise the importance of unity not division, a condition he doesn’t believe to be possible under the leadership of Donald Trump.

“At this point in time, we need to be looking for things to fucking bring us together — not tear us apart,” he explained. “But that comes from leadership. And, obviously, we’ve seen that the Cheeto can’t lead unless there is… Well, he can’t lead — period — but he’s not comfortable when there’s not a ton of drama and a shit-ton of chaos going on. And that’s not the way to run a country — it just isn’t.”

This isn’t the first time Corey Taylor has expressed the beef he has with both sides of the political spectrum. In an interview earlier this month, Taylor delved into the “fucking exhausting” relationship between the left and the right.

“The problem is that people on both sides are absolutely exhausted by the energy of the other. It’s not just the right, the left is just as fucking crazy and dumbass,” he told Forbes. “It is absolutely fucking exhausting listening to these people try and control shit. If they’re not trying to control the way you act or think, they’re trying to control the way you fucking talk, they’re trying to control the things that you should be offended by.”

Check out ‘Culture Head’ by Corey Taylor: