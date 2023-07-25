Thandi Phoenix is about to hit the road in support of her stellar new record, REBIRTH. Phoenix unveiled her highly-anticipated EP earlier this month, and the record encapsulates a profound period of personal and professional growth for the South African-Australian singer-songwriter. Battling the loss of family members and a breakup, Phoenix turned these experiences into a bold collection of five tracks, including acclaimed singles “Hot Sauce” and “Take It Back”. REBIRTH was the perfect name for the EP: Phoenix parted ways with her major label and took complete control of her career as a self-managed independent artist, aiming to release the music she loved without external approval.

As a result, Phoenix’s new EP became a carefree expression of her newfound independent and freedom, allowing her to also explore new sounds and rhythms. “Through this EP, I fell back in love with writing music and the joy of exploration,” as she puts it.

To celebrate REBIRTH, Phoenix will perform in Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney on a short but sweet tour over the next couple of weeks (see full dates below). "I'm so excited to hit the road with my band and bring this new music and show to life. This EP signifies a new era for me personally and professionally, and I can't wait to celebrate with you," the dance-pop star adds.

In other Phoenix news, she was recently one of the performers that impressed audiences in Aretha – A Love Letter to the Queen of Soul. Phoenix featured in the show alongside Montaigne, Emma Donovan, and many more.

Aretha – A Love Letter to the Queen of Soul featured 32 songs from across the singer’s storied career, weaved together with narration that will dig into Franklin’s influences and her rise to fame.

Thandi Phoenix’s REBIRTH is out now.

Thandi Phoenix 2023 Australian Tour

Tickets available via thandiphoenix.com.au

Saturday, July 29th

The Lab, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, August 3rd

The Workers Club, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, August 5th

The Lansdowne, Sydney, NSW