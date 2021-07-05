Thandi Phoenix is here to take us to the underground with her brand new film clip for ‘Overdrive’.

While Phoenix has certainly never been a stranger to dance beats, ‘Overdrive’ sees her check into the dance genre on a bigger scale, serving all the big room dance vibes.

To create the track itself, Phoenix took to the studio with legendary Australian producer Paul Mac, a leading figure on the Australian electronic dance scene.

While Phoenix’s ‘Count Me Out’ video clip exploded with colour like a neon playground, we see Phoenix put that concept on ice to take on something a little more mysterious and intriguing.

The clip for ‘Overdrive’ has been shot and directed by James Chappell, who’s responsible for shooting official music videos for renowned artists including Amy Shark, Art Vs Science, Lupa J and Guy Sebastian.

With Chappell on deck, he captured Phoenix’s infectious energy guiding us through what could only be described as an underground rave – invitation only.

Featuring epic cinematography and choreographed dance sequences, the video clip will get you missing the clubs more than ever. And given these crazy times where hitting the night clubs to dance the night away is currently not an option, this video couldn’t have come at a better time.

Phoenix issued a statement on the song, saying, “Overdrive is a playful song about seduction, desire & temptation. The all-consuming kind of attraction that just takes over and has you acting in ways you thought you wouldn’t.”

“It was a really fun day in the studio writing this one with Paul Mac + Handsome. I’ve been a fan of Paul’s since high school so it was always a dream to finally work with him and I love the hypnotic dance track we created.”

Watch the music video for ‘Overdrive’ by Thandi Phoenix: