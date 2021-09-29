It’s only taken two decades but the infamous ‘lost’ David Bowie album from 2001, Toy, is finally set for an official release.

As per NME, Toy was due to be released as the follow-up to 1999’s Hours but was ultimately abandoned because of a dispute between Bowie and his label at the time, Virgin. Instead, 2002’s Heathen became his 22nd studio album.

Back then, during a virtual chat with fans, Bowie discussed the release of Toy: “I’m finding EMI/Virgin seem to have a lot of scheduling conflicts this year, which has put an awful lot on the back burner,” he explained.

“Toy is finished and ready to go, and I will make an announcement as soon as I get a very real date. Meantime, I’m already started writing and recording for another album (untitled at the moment).

So far I have to say it’s back to experimental. But knowing me, it doesn’t mean that’s how it’ll turn out. I shall be writing and recording throughout the summer, but daddyfying is really my priority at the moment.”

In 2011, the album did leak online but it’s proper release comes a decade later. Toy will be released as part of Bowie’s new Era Five box set. The album features re-recorded and revamped versions of some of the iconic musician’s earliest songs.

“Depending where you are on the planet, if it’s 29th September you might be streaming the radio edit of ‘You’ve Got A Habit Of Leaving’ from the forthcoming ‘Toy’ album, via your favourite streaming service,” Bowie’s official Twitter account said. “More details regarding that and the rest of the Era Five box, later today.”

— David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) September 29, 2021

Expect more David Bowie releases in the future: the estate of the late singer just agreed an exciting deal with Warner Music Group that will see them overseeing his full back catalogue of albums. They previously held the worldwide rights to the music released by Bowie in the period between 1968 and 1999 after acquiring the Parlophone Label Group in 2013.

They now also have the rights to the artist’s back catalogue of music released between 2000 and 2016. Records like Heathen, The Next Day, and Blackstar will come into the Warner Music collection from 2023 as a result.

Check ‘You’ve Got A Habit Of Leaving’ (radio edit) by David Bowie: