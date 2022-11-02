The 1975 frontman Matt Healy hasn’t held back when sharing his thoughts about Metallica, calling the Metal band his “worst band of all time.”

Healy made the comment when asked directly by Pitchfork his thoughts on the band.

“I fucking hate Metallica. My worst band of all time,” he replied.

In a previous interview with The Face, the outspoken singer touched on his dislike of the Grammy award winning band.

“I was never into Metallica, I liked Slayer and bands like that. Stuff that I was into was bands like Converge, Glassjaw, the more post-hardcore kind of stuff,” he told the publication.

He added, ”I was super into Poison the Well and, I mean, Refused are probably my favorite heavy metal band of all time, that was a big deal for me. It was in the Despair collection, the AFI fan club, and all that kind of stuff.”

Last month, The 1975 announced that they are touring Australia and New Zealand in April of next year.

The ‘At Their Very Best’ tour will see Matt Healy and co. perform to Australian and New Zealand audiences for the first time in almost three years.

The tour will celebrate The 1975’s fifth studio album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, which was released earlier this month. The album features the previously released singles ‘I’m in Love with You’, ‘Happiness’, and ‘Part of the Band’.

The 1975 2023 Australia and New Zealand Tour

Presented by Secret Sounds (AU) and Live Nation (NZ)

Tickets via Secret Sounds

Saturday, April 8th

Red Hill Auditorium, Perth, WA

Monday, April 10th (NEW VENUE)

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, April 11th (NEW SHOW)

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, April 12th (SOLD OUT)

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, April 14th (SOLD OUT)

Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, April 15th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, April 19th

TSB Arena, Wellington, NZ

Friday, April 21st

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ