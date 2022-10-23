After already selling out two dates on their forthcoming Australian tour, The 1975 have added a second Melbourne show to meet demand.

The U.K. pop rock favourites announced earlier this month that they were heading to Australia and New Zealand in April of next year.

After quickly selling out the Melbourne and Sydney dates, a further show at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday, April 11th. The Adelaide show has also been upgraded to the Adelaide Entertainment Centre (see full details below).

The ‘At Their Very Best’ tour will see Matt Healy and co. perform to Australian and New Zealand audiences for the first time in almost three years.

The tour will celebrate The 1975’s fifth studio album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, which was released earlier this month. The album features the previously released singles ‘I’m in Love with You’, ‘Happiness’, and ‘Part of the Band’.

Being Funny In A Foreign Language debuted at number one on the ARIA Albums Chart, marking their first number one album released independently in Australia.

Being Funny in a Foreign Language is the highly-anticipated follow-up to 2020’s Notes on a Conditional Form, which topped both the ARIA Albums Chart and U.K. Albums Chart.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

The 1975 2023 Australia and New Zealand Tour

Presented by Secret Sounds (AU) and Live Nation (NZ)

Tickets via Secret Sounds

Saturday, April 8th

Red Hill Auditorium, Perth, WA

Monday, April 10th (NEW VENUE)

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, April 11th (NEW SHOW)

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, April 12th (SOLD OUT)

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, April 14th (SOLD OUT)

Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, April 15th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, April 19th

TSB Arena, Wellington, NZ

Friday, April 21st

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ