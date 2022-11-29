The Amity Affliction know how to finish a year on a high note.

2021 saw the metalcore band release the packed EP Somewhere Beyond the Blue, while they’re closing this year with the heaving new single ‘Show Me Your God’.

The track is the first one from The Amity Affliction’s first self-produced record, and it sounds like the four-piece went to a deep personal place to create it.

“The song is the first in a series of explorations and internal meditations on how our past shapes us and interacts with our various mental struggles in the present, drawing from both personal experience and also the trauma of close friends who have passed away or who have dealt with close loved ones passing away,” the band shared in a statement.

If you’ve been requiring a burst of fiery energy to get you through to the end of the year, ‘Show Me Your God’ is the track for you: pulsating vocals and ferocious drumming powerfully propel it forward, and ‘Show Me Your God’ feels primed to be a crowd favourite at the band’s future gigs.

The new single caps off a busy 2022 for The Amity Affliction, which included a sold-out national headline tour in support of their latest studio album, 2020’s Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them, which reached number two on the ARIA Albums Chart that year.

The band will also perform three times at Good Things Festival at the beginning of December. Alongside the likes of Bring Me The Horizon, Deftones, Gojira, NOFX, Sabaton, Polaris and TISM, they’ll bring their searing live set to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane (more information here).

The Amity Affliction’s ‘Show Me Your God‘ is out now.

