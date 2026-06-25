Just two months after the release of The Amity Affliction‘s latest album House of Cards, drummer Joe Longobardi has announced he is leaving the band.

Longobardi shared the news on social media this week.

“After 8 years I have decided to leave The Amity Affliction. I feel extremely grateful and fortunate to have spent those years with the band. I wish Johnny, Dan and Joel along with the crew nothing but the very best moving forward,” he wrote on Instagram.

“It’s been an incredible journey. Thank you all for the love. See you out there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Longobardi (@joelongobardi) Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Longobardi worked with the band from 2018 as a session drummer, before officially joining as a member. During this time, he played on Misery (2018), Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them (2020), Not Without My Ghosts (2023), and this year’s House of Cards.

The news comes only a little over a year after the departure of founding member, bassist and clean vocalist Ahren Stringer.

“We acknowledge that we have all had our fair share of issues over the years. But sadly, over time the relationship between Ahren and the band has completely broken down while he has been dealing with challenging elements of his personal life,” the band said at the time.

“The band have had to cancel tours and pass on many opportunities in hopes of supporting Ahren, but moving forward we find it impossible to continue to tolerate certain behaviours that have been directed at ourselves and those close to us. Ahren has made it very clear on numerous occasions that he does not enjoy or want to continue touring.”

The Amity Affliction will next perform at the Sydney Opera House Forecourt this December in what is their only headline show announced since the release of House of Cards.

From Rolling Stone AU/NZ