Ten years ago today, Australian post-hardcore and metalcore favourites The Amity Affliction released their fourth studio album, Let the Ocean Take Me.

Formed in the early ’00s, The Amity Affliction have been one of Australia’s longest-standing bands in the hardcore and metal scenes. They’ve released eight studio albums throughout their career, but none were more successful, commercially at least, than 2014’s Let the Ocean Take Me.

The Amity Affliction’s fourth album was a time of change, with it being their first record to feature the band’s incoming guitarist Dan Brown following Imran Siddiqi’s departure. (It would also be their final album to feature founding member, Troy Brady.)

But the new lineup smashed it out of the park: Let the Ocean Take Me became the band’s second consecutive chart-topping album in Australia (they’ve since had another two #1 albums in their home country), but they also scored a notable hit in the US, with the album reaching the top 40 on the Billboard 200.

Critical reviews were complimentary.

“Strap in and listen closely as Amity Affliction are ready to take you on a musical journey with their fourth studio album, Let the Ocean Take Me. The disc is quite possibly the band’s most honest and personal album to date, with co-vocalist Joel Birch taking the lead in terms of the powerful lyrical content,” wrote Loudwire.

"Let the Ocean Take Me is a crowning moment in the career of this Australian metalcore group. An emotionally binding experience from start to finish, The Amity Affliction has crafted a genuinely heart-wrenching album that is on par with some of the best metalcore albums of all time, and a clear cut contender for album of the year," praised New Transcendence.

In a four-star review, The Music wrote, Let the Ocean Take Me is just another big step for Amity, albeit a somewhat familiar one.”

Happy 10 years to the album that changed so much for us! 🫣 pic.twitter.com/DgF2vZ5IUl — The Amity Affliction (@amityaffliction) June 6, 2024

In 2024, the album still holds up to scrutiny. “Happy 10 years to the album that changed so much for us!” The Amity Affliction wrote on social media today, making sure the 10th anniversary of their landmark album wasn’t lost on fans.

Listen to Let the Ocean Take Me below.