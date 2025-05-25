The Amity Affliction, Parkway Drive, Sum 41, and more have paid touching tributes to influential music agent Dave Shapiro.

Shapiro, who co-founded Sound Talent Group, died in a plane crash in San Diego, California last week, according to the National Independent Talent Organisation (NITO).

Shapiro, 42, was a founding member of NITO and a highly regarded agent in the heavy rock music scene. The private jet he was travelling in crashed into a community of U.S. Navy-owned housing in San Diego early Thursday morning.

Shapiro helped establish Sound Talent Group in 2018 alongside Tim Borror and Matt Andersen following their tenure at the Agency Group and United Talent Agency. His impressive roster included Sum 41, Eve 6, Pierce the Veil, I Prevail, Set It Off, Silverstein, Story of the Year, as well as Aussie outfits like Parkway Drive, Northlane, The Amity Affliction, In Hearts Wake, Make Them Suffer, and Yours Truly.

Parkway Drive took to social media to express their sorrow at Shapiro’s passing: “We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of our good friend and U.S. booking agent, Dave Shapiro,” they wrote. “We send all our love and support rot Dave’s family, friends, and the team at Sound Talent Group during this extremely difficult time.”

Parkway Drive’s statement also included “thoughts and condolences” for “the loved ones” of former The Devil Wears Prada drummer Daniel Williams, who also died in the plane crash.

In their own social media statement, The Amity Affliction said “our hearts are broken for Dave’s family and friends across the world.”

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for everything he helped us build over nearly 20 years. Words fall short in a moment like this. Rest in peace, Mr Shapiro, your presence was powerful, your absence immeasurable. You are truly irreplaceable,” the statement concluded.

Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley, meanwhile, shared a personal story about Shapiro on social media:

“When Dave Shapiro became our touring agent, the band was at its lowest point. I had just gotten out of the hospital, and we were going through serious struggles—both personally and professionally. The band wasn’t even really speaking to each other yet. But from the very first meeting I had with Dave, sitting in my living room, I knew he was the right guy. And he knew it too. And it wasn’t JUST because we shared a deep love for Iron Maiden either.

“He believed in our potential—not just to get back to where we were, but to go further than we ever had before. As heartbreaking as the news of his passing is, we feel incredibly grateful to have had such a close working and personal relationship with him. We were able to see our plan through, from beginning to end, together.

“The last time we saw Shapiro was at our Canadian Music Hall of Fame induction. He was so happy, so proud to see how far everything had come since that first conversation over a decade ago. We exceeded the goal—and he was a huge part of that. I’ll never forget the last smile and hug he gave me that night.

“Thank you, Dave. You will be missed by so many.”

NITO previously released a statement about Shapiro’s death following the tragic news: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dave Shapiro and his two colleagues. Dave was a visionary in the music industry and a founding partner of Sound Talent Group. His passion, dedication, and unwavering support for artists shaped the careers of countless musicians and helped elevate the live music experience for fans around the world.”

The statement continued, “As a founding member of NITO, Dave was instrumental in the initial formation and funding of the organisation and assisted countless of our peers successfully navigate the pandemic shutdown of live music. Our sincerest condolences go out to Dave’s family, friends, and everyone at STG. This is a monumental loss to our community.”