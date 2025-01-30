As the rumour-mill cranks on Ahren Stringer’s status with The Amity Affliction, the rocker would appear to be planning a solo journey.

Writing on Instagram, the veteran bass player responded to a question on his next move. “Way better music and it’s all written by me,” Stringer explains. “Debut album coming real soon, and by soon I mean real soon.” The 38-year-old musician is credited as co-songwriter and composer on many AA works.

Stringer didn’t specifically confirm whether he had exited Amity Affliction, the metalcore band he co-founded with Joel Birch, Dan Brown and Ryan Burt. Tone Deaf reached out to reps for the chart-topping heavy-music exponents. “The band won’t be making any comments”, was the official line.

Last year, the bass player and clean vocalist found himself on the outside looking in.

On July 19, Stringer confirmed he was “definitely not” in the lineup for the band’s European tour dates, a 180-degree pivot on his earlier comments. And before that, AA and Stringer abruptly parted ways whilst touring North America, with True North’s Tim Beken recruited into the group as cover for their remaining dates.

“This decision is in the best interest of Ahren’s mental health and well-being. He is returning to Australia to address his struggle with addiction and get the support he needs,” read a statement from the band, issued in May.

Stringer didn’t see it that way. “I was booted from the tour with no warning whatsoever I did absolutely nothing wrong but I wish you guys all the best in the future.”

In an effort to sooth stormy waters, frontman Birch shared his own social post, noting the decision was made in Stringer’s best interests. “I can’t wait to have you back,” he wrote. “I’m crushed, but we have made the right move for our dear friend’s health. This fucking sucks, but we carry on, and we owe a huge thank you to True North for loaning us Tim temporarily. Ahren is not being replaced, ever, everything is temporary. Thank you for understanding.”

Last October, The Amity Affliction blasted to No. 7 on the ARIA Albums Chart with Let The Ocean Take Me (Redux), a 10th anniversary re-recorded version. The original spent one week at No. 1 in 2014, one of their four leaders alongside Chasing Ghosts (in 2012), This Could Be Heartbreak (2016) and Misery (2018).

The band is booked for another tour of the United States, a month-long run kicking off February 28 at San Diego’s SOMA.