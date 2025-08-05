The Angels are the fifth homegrown hero to have a lane named in their honour in Adelaide’s CBD.

Unveiled to the public on Monday, August 4th, The Angels Lane and its accompanying mural, featuring artworks by CAPITAL WASTE and Vans the Omega, is located between TAFE SA’s city west campus and Hindley Street Music Hall.

Guitarist John Brewster was on hand for the big reveal.

“We’ve been around for a while and to have our band, our history, revisited in such an incredible way … we’re very excited,” he told the ABC.

“Starting the beginnings of The Angels here in this town and moving to Sydney in ’76, that whole experience was very memorable.”

He continued, “It just feels incredible. It’s just such an honour and you know, we’re all very proud.”

Adelaide is Australia’s only UNESCO City of Music, and home to existing laneways saluting Sia, Cold Chisel, No Fixed Address and Paul Kelly.

The Angels Lane opened to the public just days after the annual Indie-Con and 2025 AIR Awards, and following The Angels’ appearance on last month’s Hottest 100 of Australian Songs with “Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again”, which dropped in at No. 12.

Formed in the South Australian capital in the 1970s, The Angels would emerge as the quintessential Aussie pub rock band; a group blessed with an arsenal of explosive songs and — with Bernard “Doc” Neeson at the mic — one of the most charismatic frontmen in rock.

The Angels were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 1998. A year later, Neeson suffered a severe spinal injury. He passed in 2014 following a years-long battle with brain cancer, aged 67. Bass player Chris Bailey died of throat cancer a year earlier, in 2013.

The Angels came in at No. 45 on Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s list of 50 Greatest Australian Artists of All Time, published in 2021. Screaming Jets vocalist Dave Gleeson fronted the band until 2023, when he was replaced by Mick Norton.

The Angels’ The Echoes Of Thunder tour rumbles in celebration of the band’s 50th anniversary, and their 14th studio album Ninety Nine.