The Avalanches and Jamie xx have combined on the latter’s new single, “All You Children”.

The track, another taste of Jamie xx’s upcoming album, In Waves, is a big moment for the English producer.

“The Avalanches have always been an inspiration for me,” Jamie xx said in a statement. “Their sample technique and how they piece together different sounds is incredible and collaborating on a track with them has showed me new ways of making music.”

And the Aussie electric group returned the love in a statement of their own. “We’re so excited about the release of this track with Jamie,” they shared. “We hope you love it as much as we do.”

“All You Children” isn’t the first time Jamie xx and The Avalanches have worked together: it’s their second collaboration, following The Avalanches’ “Wherever You Go” (also featuring Neneh Cherry) in 2020.

Jamie xx’s upcoming album is packed with other special guests, including Robyn, Honey Dijon, and Jamie’s the xx bandmates Oliver Sim and Romy.

Jamie xx recently reunited with The xx at Glastonbury. Oliver Sim, Romy, and Jamie xx got back together onstage for the first time in nearly six years at the iconic festival. Robyn also joined him onstage to perform their collaborative single, “Life”, which also features on In Waves.

Jamie xx loves bringing out a special guest during his sets.

The producer recently performed in Berlin, Germany, and he had a local legend ready to hype up the crowd in the form of German football manager Jurgen Klopp.

Clips of Klopp acting as a hype man during Jamie xx’s set popped up around social media following the set, with many noting how unexpected the appearance was.

“Jurgen Klopp hyping the crowd up during Jamie xx’s DJ set in Berlin last night. We live in a simulation,” wrote one Twitter/X user.

Jamie xx’s “All You Children” (ft. The Avalanches) is out now. In Waves is out September 20th via Young / Remote Control Records (pre-save/pre-order here).