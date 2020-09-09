The Avalanches have announced a new album, We Will Always Love You, their first full-length release since 2016’s Wildflower.

Though the band haven’t announced exactly when we can expect the new record to drop, it is comforting knowing we won’t have to wait the 16 years it took for them to drop the follow up their groundbreaking debut album, 2000’s Since I Left You.

The Avalanches have unveiled the album artwork for We Will Always Love You. Designed by Jonathan Zawada, the art features Ann Druyan, (Creative Director of the Voyager Golden Record Project) , “who’s cosmic love story inspired this music.”

“In keeping with the album’s theme of everlasting love as an undying vibration, Ann’s image was run through a spectograph, turned into sound, and back again,” the band explained. “The image remains hidden, deep within in the grooves of the music, for you to discover if you wish.”

The Avalanches have kept busy this year. Sharing a collaborative track with Blood Orange (‘We Will Always Love You’), Rivers Cuomo and Pink Siifu (‘Running Red Lights’), Jamie xx, Neneh Cherry, and Vashti Bunyan (‘Wherever You Go’), Vashti Bunyan, Sananda Maitreya (‘Reflecting Light’) and more.

Check out ‘Wherever You Go’ by The Avalanches: