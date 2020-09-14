The Avalanches have offered another taste of their forthcoming third album We Will Always Love You with two brand new tracks.

The Melbourne electronic royalty have unveiled ‘Music Makes Me High’ and ‘Take Care In Your Dreaming’. The latter features contributions from Denzel Curry, Tricky, and Sampa the Great.

Check out ‘Music Makes Me High’ and ‘Take Care In Your Dreaming’ by The Avalanches:

The Avalanches have released a number of tracks in anticipation for the album: ‘We Will Always Love You’ with Blood Orange, ‘Running Red Lights’ with Rivers Cuomo and Pink Siifu, “Wherever You Go” with Jamie XX, Neneh Cherry, Clypso and the Clash’s Mick Jones, and ‘Reflecting Light’ with Sananda Maitreya and Vashti Bunyan.

We Will Always Love You marks the bands first full-length record since 2016’s Wildflower — their first new album since their 2000 debut, Since I Left You.

We Will Always Love You will arrive on December 11th. You can preorder the record here.