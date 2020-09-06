Tony Hawk has lent his bones to a limited run of The Avalanches’ new single ‘Reflecting Light’ on vinyl.

Each of the copies contains a real x-ray, with only 12 copies pressed by Small Run in Melbourne, and all to raise money for Hawk’s charity ‘The Skatepark Project’.

One of the copies, the copy sent to Tony Hawk himself, actually contains a real x-ray of a skating injury he sustained in June where he snapped both fingers.

The Skate Park Project builds parks in disadvantaged communities for at-risk kids to use and skate in.

Anyone who donates to the cause will go in the running to win Hawk’s one-of-a-kind copy of ‘Reflecting Light’ by The Avalanches.

The story behind the vinyl x-ray is pretty cool as well, with Robbie Chater from the band explaining that it was a tribute to the ‘bone records’ of the ’50s Soviet era.

“It’s not our idea, it’s been around forever,” he told triple j.

Western records were banned at the time, so people cut them onto x-ray film to smuggle them into the USSR.

“For us, as people that are forever diving deeper and deeper into strange and wonderful sample sources, it was just the most beautiful hidden story when we discovered it,” Chater said.

“It’s about the love of music really. Creating art and triumphing in difficult circumstances was really attractive to us as well.”

He shouted out the “fantastic” team at Small Run in Melbourne for getting the vinyls printed, which wasn’t an easy feat.

“The guy busted a heap of his equipment figuring out how to cut them,” Chater said.

“You hold them up to the light and they’re so beautiful, these physical objects.”

The Avalanches confirmed they’d recently finished the follow-up to Wildflower, but haven’t yet put a date on when their third album will be released.

Check out the creation of The Avalanches ‘Reflection Light’ vinyl: