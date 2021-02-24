Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Funk powerhouse and one of this countries greatest live acts The Bamboos are set to join forces with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra to celebrate their 20th anniversary as a band.

Since 2001, The beloved nine-piece funk act have been cutting their teeth on the Australian live music circuit. Cementing their status as the absolute rulers of the live stage. Together they’ve released nine studio albums, including a Tim Rogers collaboration on Rules of Attraction. Basically, they’ve done a lot of things worth celebrating.

Celebrating is exactly what they plan on doing. The Bamboos are set to grace the stage of Hamer Hall for two back-to-back performances in March, backed by the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra. The first show will take place on Friday, March 12th at 7:30 and the second on Saturday, March 13th at 7:30.

“Having the opportunity to perform our music on stage with the full Melbourne Symphony Orchestra at Hamer Hall is really the stuff that dreams are made of,” shares bandleader Lance Ferguson. “After such a challenging 2020 in Melbourne I feel like these hometown shows are going to be extra cathartic for all involved and so rest assured we’ll be pulling out ALL the stops.”

Tickets to both shows are available now, you can find all relevant information below.

Check out ‘Ride On Time’ by The Bamboos:

The Bamboos

Live with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

Tickets on sale now, head here for more information.