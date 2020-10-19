Brian Wilson and AJ Jardine have renounced the current touring lineup of the Beach Boys following their appearance at a Donald Trump fundraising event in Newport Beach, California.

Wilson and Jardine shared a joint statement to Variety disavowing the event and emphasising that they have no affiliation with Love’s touring iteration of the Beach Boys. Wilson and Jardine have not been members of the Beach Boys since the band’s 50th anniversary tour back in 2012.

“We have absolutely nothing to do with the Trump benefit today in Newport Beach. Zero,” Wilson and Jardine wrote. “We didn’t even know about it and were very surprised to read about it in the Los Angeles Times.”

This isn’t the first time the former members have publicly condemned Love’s Beach Boys. In February, both members signed a Change.org petition boycotting the touring Beach Boys. The petition was sparked by a headlining slot the Beach Boys booked at the Safari Club International Convention in Reno, Nevada.

“This organization supports trophy hunting, which both Al and I are emphatically opposed to,” Wilson said at the time. “There’s nothing we can do personally to stop the show, so please join us in signing the petition.”

In other news, Phil Collins became the latest musician to issue US President Donald Trump a cease and desist for the unauthorised use of music at a campaign rally.

Trump soundtracked his event at Des Moines on Wednesday, October 14th with Collins’ landmark 1981 track, ‘In The Air Tonight.’

In a statement supplied to Consequence Of Sound, representatives for Phil Collins have confirmed that a cease and desist had been issued.

“Yes we are well aware of the Trump campaign’s use of this song and we have already issued a ‘cease and desist’ letter via our lawyers who continue to monitor the situation,” the representative said.

Collins is the latest in a long line of musicians that have served the Trump campaign with cease and desist orders for using their music. This year, The Rolling Stones, Neil Young and the estates of Leonard Cohen and Tom Petty have all threatened to take legal action.