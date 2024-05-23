The Beatles have impacted popular culture so greatly that their influence has manifested in many ways. But inspiring “Thong Song”, Sisqo’s sweaty R&B masterpiece? Surely not.

But they did.

Sisqo and Grammy-winning songwriting and production duo Tim and Bob famously interpolated Desmond Child and Draco Rosa’s “Livin’ la Vida Loca” in their song (made famous by Ricky Martin), but the obbligato strings of The Beatles’ classic “Eleanor Rigby” can also be heard throughout “Thong Song”.

Tim initially decided to sample the “Eleanor Rigby” melody, and they then recruited celebrated violinist Bruce Duke to perform it for the song. Interestingly, it was actually jazz guitarist Wes Montgomery’s cover version of “Eleanor Rigby”, which featured on his 1967 album A Day in the Life, that was used for “Thong Song”.

“Eleanor Rigby” is widely celebrated as one of The Beatles’ best songs. The 1966 single that arrived as part of the double A-side with the less melancholic “Yellow Submarine”.

Paul McCartney was famously the primary songwriter of “Eleanor Rigby” and came up with the melody while experimenting on the piano. The song is renowned for being melancholic and reflective, but according to Scottish singer-songwriter Donovan, an earlier version was much more influenced by Indian music and the drug culture that had impacted McCartney and his bandmates at the time.

The connection between The Beatles and Sisqo’s hit resurfaced this month when TikTok and Twitter users discovered and were amazed by the sample (see below).

So there you have it. A 1966 Beatles song influencing a 2000 R&B hit – music really is eternal. And can’t you just imagine Lennon and McCartney penning a lyric like “She had dumps like a truck, truck, truck”?

Listen to “Thong Song” and “Eleanor Rigby” below, and see if you can hear the sample.