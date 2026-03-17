Melbourne emo rock favourites The Beautiful Monument will return to the stage next month for a pair of intimate headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne, offering fans the first chance to hear their newest material performed live.

The four-piece will play The Burdekin in Sydney on Friday, April 17th, before heading to The Evelyn Hotel in Melbourne on Sunday, April 19th for what’s being billed as a special weekender run. Tickets are available now via Destroy All Lines.

The shows will mark the live debut of the band’s recent singles “Cry About It” and “Dancing With The Buried”, signalling the beginning of a new era for the long-running alternative act.

Released earlier this year via Greyscale Records, “Cry About It” is a sharp, defiant track aimed squarely at bigotry and outdated attitudes. Produced by Chris Lalic, the song blends protest-song energy with the band’s knack for soaring emo hooks, positioning itself as both a rallying cry and a cathartic singalong for “the girlies, the outcasts and the misfits.”

It follows “Dancing With The Buried”, which hinted at a sonic shift for the band, weaving electronic textures and layered production into their familiar heavy foundations.

According to the group, the two singles offer the first glimpse of a larger body of work they’ve been quietly developing over the past year.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

“We’ve taken our time to ensure the next era of The Beautiful Monument is our best yet; not only for our fans, but for us as musicians,” the band shared in a statement. “We’re tired of having to live up to a standard that people expect to see or hear from us. It’s time for our roots to show and to take pride in ourselves as both individuals and a unit.”

Over the past decade, The Beautiful Monument have built a loyal following through emotionally charged songwriting and raw, cathartic live performances. The quartet — vocalist Lizi McIntosh, bassist Amy McIntosh, guitarist Alex Manhire, and drummer Adam Pinzone — are known for tackling heavy themes in their music, from grief and mental health to fractured relationships and self-discovery.

That emotional honesty has long been at the centre of the band’s appeal. Their songs often feel like communal therapy sessions, turning vulnerability into anthems for listeners who have ever felt a little beautifully broken.

With new music on the horizon and a fresh chapter beginning to take shape, the upcoming shows offer fans a rare chance to reconnect with the band in smaller rooms before whatever comes next.

Tickets for both shows are on sale now.

The Beautiful Monument ‘Cry About It Weekender’

Friday, April 17th

The Burdekin, Sydney

Tickets