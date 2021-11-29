The Bennies frontman Anty Horgan has been spotted opening for Pauline Hanson at an anti-vax rally on the Gold Coast over the weekend.

In footage obtained by Blunt Magazine, Horgan can be seen performing for the crowd of spectators prior to welcoming Hanson onto the stage.

As reported by Blunt Magazine, Hanson used her time on stage to update the crowd on a recently proposed bill intended to protect the “freedoms” of her supporters to not get vaccinated.

“I said to [Prime Minister] Scott Morrison last week when I had a half-an-hour conversation with him on the phone – he said, ‘Your bill doesn’t comply with the constitution.’ I said, ‘Well go out and bloody well change it so it does,'” she reportedly said.

According to the publication, one attendee at the rally was seen holding an Apartheid-era South African flag, while QAnon merch was also reportedly on display.

Horgan has since addressed his attendance at the event via an Instagram post, claiming that he was “trying to keep an open mind.”

“I played and attended the rally in Gold Coast on Saturday… I’m unhappy about a lot of the laws that the government is forcing upon everyone atm,” he said.

He continued: “I went to the rally to see what people had to say about it. I was trying to keep an open mind. I didn’t think me attending aligned myself with being a racist or a nazi.”

“I am not a racist or a nazi in fact I condemn Pauline Hanson and one nation [sic]. Fuck racism, fuck fascism, fuck Pauline Hanson…I condemn it all.”

The Bennies as a band have yet to speak publicly regarding the rally.

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.

Check out the full Instagram post from Anty Horgan about attending an anti-vax rally: