He’s been a staple of the Aussie music scene for over a decade, but with The Bennies on a temporary hiatus, frontman Anty Horgan has gone out on his own with his debut solo record.

Ask any Aussie music fan, and they’ll agree that there’s nothing that helps to get a party started better than an appearance from The Bennies in the playlist. Ever since they formed over a decade ago, the outfit have been helping to soundtrack many a late night session thanks to their high-energy, fun-loving tunes which blend elements of punk, rock, dub, and reggae.

Over the years though, their iconic frontman Anty Horgan has been busy working on some solo tunes in his downtime. With a quartet of songs released between 2018 and earlier in 2020, it was just last month that another brought with it the news of Rudeboy, the debut album from Anty set to arrive on December 11th.

Announcing the record by way of new single ‘(One Step Beyond) Two Back’, it was clear that the record was going to be something special, blending a devastatingly-immersive mix of hip-hop, reggae, dub, and typically-hazy vibes.

“This is reggae hip hop and it’s out of control,” Anty proclaims on ‘The Anty Affliction’, telling fans just how to characterise his unique record. Bold and forceful, Rudeboy features the same forceful vocals fans know Anty for, but with the blended addition of Jamaican dancehall sounds, combined with the same kind of stream-of-consciousness-poetry utilised by the likes of The Streets’ Mike Skinner.

Feeling like an album designed to be consumed in a late-night haze, Rudeboy is not just the sort of record that will help get you through to the end of a mad year, but it’ll help to pick you up at life’s lowest points. To put it simply, chuck on Rudeboy and let it improve your life.

Anty’s Rudeboy is out now via Disdain Records, with physical versions available now.

Check out ‘(One Step Beyond) Two Back’ by Anty!: