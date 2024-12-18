The Butterfly Effect can’t wait to play in regional Australia next year.
The Aussie alternative rockers are embarking on the ’21 Years of Begins Here’ regional tour in early 2025, celebrating their beloved debut album, 2003’s Begins Here.
To make the upcoming tour even more special, The Butterfly Effect decided to let their fans decide where they’d perform.
“We had a lot of responses, so we had to piece together which ones were realistic. You can’t just go to Alice Springs because one person wants to come,” drummer Ben Hall recently told Rolling Stone AU/NZ, adding, “I wouldn’t mind – we’d literally play anywhere if we’re not losing money.”
Hall was taken aback by the strong response from of certain locations. “Dubbo did quite well, which was unexpected,” he revealed. “Actually, Dubbo was one of the highest registered votes, but I couldn’t find a venue there. There’s no dedicated music venue in the town, which means you have to bring in a PA and do the whole thing, which is just too hard.”
Dubbo and a few other places unfortunately had to be left off the regional tour due to logistical challenges. “We want to play everywhere,” Hall told Rolling Stone AU/NZ. “It’s just about making it work for the band, the fans, and the venues.”
Hall also added that the band were trepidatious about the tour. “Obviously, it costs money to do these tours, so you do hope there’s genuinely enough interest there… We just can’t go broke,” he said.
You can check out The Butterfly Effect’s regional tour dates below.
The Butterfly Effect 2025 Regional Tour
Thursday, 30th January – Gilligan’s, Cairns, QLD
Friday, 31st January – Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville, QLD
Saturday, 1st February – McGuire’s Hotel, Mackay, QLD
Sunday, 2nd February – Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone, QLD
Thursday, 6th February – Kings Beach Tavern, Caloundra, QLD
Friday, 7th February – Racecourse Hotel, Ipswich, QLD
Saturday, 8th February – SOPO, Gold Coast, QLD
Sunday, 9th February – Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour, NSW
Thursday, 13th February – Drifters Wharf, Gosford, NSW
Friday, 14th February – Waves, Wollongong, NSW
Saturday, 15th February – Panthers, Penrith, NSW
Sunday, 16th February – Dee Why RSL, Dee Why, NSW
Thursday, 20th February – Beer Deluxe, Albury, NSW
Friday, 21st February – Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC
Saturday, 22nd February – Village Green, Ferntree Gully, VIC
Sunday, 23rd February – Pier Hotel, Frankston, VIC
Thursday, 27th February – Settlers Tavern, Margaret River, WA
Friday, 28th February – Prince of Wales, Bunbury, WA
Saturday, 1st March – Freo Social, Fremantle, WA
Sunday, 2nd March – Loop, Joondalup, WA
Thursday, 6th March – Theatre Royale, Castlemaine, VIC
Friday, 7th March – The Setts, Mildura, VIC
Saturday, 8th March – Beer & BBQ Fest, Mt Gambier, SA
Sunday, 9th March – Bridgeway Hotel, Pooraka, SA
Friday, 14th March – Discovery, Darwin, NT