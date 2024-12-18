The Butterfly Effect can’t wait to play in regional Australia next year.

The Aussie alternative rockers are embarking on the ’21 Years of Begins Here’ regional tour in early 2025, celebrating their beloved debut album, 2003’s Begins Here.

To make the upcoming tour even more special, The Butterfly Effect decided to let their fans decide where they’d perform.

“We had a lot of responses, so we had to piece together which ones were realistic. You can’t just go to Alice Springs because one person wants to come,” drummer Ben Hall recently told Rolling Stone AU/NZ, adding, “I wouldn’t mind – we’d literally play anywhere if we’re not losing money.”

Hall was taken aback by the strong response from of certain locations. “Dubbo did quite well, which was unexpected,” he revealed. “Actually, Dubbo was one of the highest registered votes, but I couldn’t find a venue there. There’s no dedicated music venue in the town, which means you have to bring in a PA and do the whole thing, which is just too hard.”

Dubbo and a few other places unfortunately had to be left off the regional tour due to logistical challenges. “We want to play everywhere,” Hall told Rolling Stone AU/NZ. “It’s just about making it work for the band, the fans, and the venues.”

Hall also added that the band were trepidatious about the tour. “Obviously, it costs money to do these tours, so you do hope there’s genuinely enough interest there… We just can’t go broke,” he said.

You can check out The Butterfly Effect’s regional tour dates below.

The Butterfly Effect 2025 Regional Tour

With special guests Hands Like Houses