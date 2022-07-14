The Butterfly Effect have released their powerful and thoughtful new single ‘Visiting Hours’, and confirmed the release date for their new album IV.

Last month, the band announced their hugely-anticipated fourth studio album – their first in 14 long years – would arrive later this year. They’ve now revealed to fans that the date in question is September 2nd. IV is the follow-up to 2008’s Final Conversation of Kings, which peaked at number three on the ARIA Albums Chart.

After The Butterfly Effect reformed their original lineup back in 2017, they’ve released a string of singles, including ‘Nil By Mouth’ earlier this year. The latest, ‘Visiting Hours’, continues the four-piece’s journey towards the release of IV, a massive anthem that recalls their earlier sound.

“It feels amazing as always to be releasing new music and I really think this song is one of our best,” vocalist Clint Bone explains. “To me it is about our eternal search for meaning and worth. It’s about the human condition and an existential crisis that faces us all, but at the same time as asking questions it has an undertone of hope and I hope that resonates with everyone that listens to it.”

He’s not the only one in the band to think ‘Visiting Hours’ is among their best work. “This is probably my favourite of the new songs,” bassist Glenn Edmond adds. “I’ve loved this tune ever since we first demoted it back in 2009.

“I’m so excited that everyone’s going to finally get a chance to hear it. All of us in the band have acutely felt the passing of time, and I think Clint’s words reflect this. Our time here, as people and as artists, is very fleeting. Life is delicately impermanent and we’re never guaranteed a second chance.”

The band are set to head on a national tour in September to celebrate IV”s release, their first full tour since 2019. A second Melbourne show at Northcote Theatre has since been added on October 13th to meet demand. They’ll be joined on the tour by Thornhill and Caligula’s Horse. For all tour information, visit the band’s official website.

Check out ‘Visiting Hours’ by The Butterfly Effect: