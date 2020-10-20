Pub rock heroes The Chats have teamed up with Sydney’s home of the heavy, Crowbar on a collaborative signature wine. In true grot-core fashion, the signature brew at hand is a goon sack.

This isn’t the kind of sinful Fruity Lexia concoction that’ll have you arse over tit, spewing your guts up, lying on the cold tiles of the Anzac Memorial in Hyde Park. It’s a natural brew that’s free from corrective additives like acids, colours and powdered tannin.

The white wine is made with “a bunch of all-natural, happy grapes chucked together, fermented wild and bugger all other stuff added except for a bit of sulphur just to Keep the Grubs Out”.

This is the latest instalment in a number of artists collaborations that the heroes at Crowbar have executed. This year we’ve seen the live music titans collab with aritsts like WAAX, Northlane and Josh Pyke on a number of signature wines.

The idea of artist collaborations was born out of the coronavirus pandemic decimating the live music industry, Crowbar’s Tyla Dombroski reveals.

“The best thing about it all has been connecting everyone together, not only helping ourselves while our venue has been closed and artists who haven’t been able to tour, but the winemakers around Australia as well,” she said.

“They’ve had a rough year since the fires impacting their grapes and now with COVID-19 closing down bars and restaurants. Everyone is super happy to be working together to create something different for music and wine lovers from all walks of life to enjoy while working with sustainable and minimal impact farming.”

Together, Crowbar and UNIFIED music group have launched Built to Spill Wine. A collaborative project that has enlisted the help from sommelier Tai Tate — who has previously cut his teeth at P&V, Mary’s and Bodega.