Superstar DJs The Chemical Brothers have announced their 2024 return to Australian shores and we’re ready to go.

The iconic UK electronic duo of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons will bring their mind-blowing Smith & Lyall-directed show to Brisbane’s Riverstage on Tuesday, February 27th, Sydney Showground on Thursday, February 29th, before wrapping the visit up with an appearance at A Day on the Green at Mt Duneed Estate in Geelong, Victoria on Saturday, March 2nd (see full dates below).

The Chemical Brothers are set to release their 10th studio album, For That Beautiful Feeling, on Friday, September 8th. Two previously released singles – “No Reason” and “Live Again” (feat. Halo Maud) – were complemented last week by their latest track, “Skipping Like a Stone”, featuring the one and only Beck.

“The Chemical Brothers have a great predilection for exploration,” the US indie icon said in a statement last week about his second collaboration with Rowlands and Simons (the first being 2015’s “Wide Open” from the Born in the Echoes album).

“They kind of sit in an unusual place between different eras of electronic music and DJ culture. It’s like they have one foot in multiple decades at the same time in a way that is utterly unique among their peers.”

Speaking recently to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Rowlands was equally as effusive about Beck.

“He’s incredible,” he said. “He is one of those artists that came up at a similar time. And we’ve always followed his music. It’s always had a sound. Someone who obviously, even in the lo-fi experimental, falling apart days, there’s such a strong character and such a strong voice. His voice is just incredible.

“With this song, we had the bones of it worked out, and there’s a demo that must never be heard of me singing it. Or an early version of it. But anyway, he took that and he just… when you heard him singing it and then he expanded upon it, and then it comes back to you and you’re like, ‘ah!’ It’s more than you could ever have dreamt of.”

Rowlands also revealed to Lowe what motivates The Chemical Brothers to keep on releasing new albums.

“We’re always writing. We’re always in the studio, always making music… because to make an album for us, there has to be an impulse of actually wanting a reason for it to exist kind of thing.

“The idea of just doing another one just because you’re just going to do another one, that’s not how it is. Yeah, we are writing music and then it was a feeling of growing a collection of songs that seemed to have a similar feel, or some kind of cohesion together, and just pushing that feeling on.”

Also pushing that feeling on will be a book release in October exploring The Chemical Brothers’ impact on electronic music over the last three decades. Paused in Cosmic Reflection is written by the duo’s longtime friend, author Robin Turner, and features thoughts and comments from Beck, Wayne Coyne, Noel Gallagher and more.

Joining the Chemical Brothers will be special guest DJs: The Presets DJ Set (Sydney & Geelong), Anna Lunoe (all shows) and James Holroyd (all shows).

