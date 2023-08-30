Hey boy, hey girl, the electronic music lineup of your dreams is coming to Australia next year thanks to The Chemical Brothers.

The English electronic duo of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons have announced an Australian tour, set to take place between February and March of next year. They’ll perform shows in Brisbane and Sydney, followed by an appearance at A Day on the Green (see full dates below).

The Chemical Brothers will be joined by The Presets (DJ set) at the Sydney and A Day on the Green shows, while Annie Lunoe and James Holroyd will support them at every show.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 8th at 1pm AEST. The Frontier Members pre-sale begins Wednesday, September 6th at 2pm AEST.

Acclaimed for huge anthems such as “Hey Boy Hey Girl and “Galvanise”, The Chemical Brothers are still going strong in 2023. Their 10th studio album, For That Beautiful Feeling, is out on Friday, September 8th , featuring collaborations with the likes of Halo Maud and Beck. It’s the follow-up to 2019’s No Geography, which reached the top 20 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

The duo’s 10th album will be accompanied by a career-spanning retrospective book, Paused in Cosmic Reflection, which is described as being “the definitive story of The Chemical Brothers. The book is fully illustrated with 30 years of mind-bending visuals.

The Chemical Brothers’ For That Beautiful Feeling is out Friday, September 8th via Universal Music Australia (pre-save/pre-order here).

The Chemical Brothers 2024 Australian Tour

Tuesday, February 27th

Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, February 29th

Sydney Showground | Sydney, NSW

