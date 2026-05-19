The Chicks member Natalie Maines has called US President Donald Trump a “fugly slut.”

In an outspoken post on Instagram this week (as per Rolling Stone), Maines wrote: “Our democracy is disappearing right before our eyes. This fugly slut is using your gas money to pay the insurrectionists. But don’t worry about it. I’m sure posting selfies will fix everything.”

Maines’ post came as news broke that Trump had created a $1.776 billion fund to send taxpayer money to “victims of lawfare and weaponisation.”

The fund news followed Trump withdrawing a $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service over the 2019 leak of his tax filings to The New York Times.

That lawsuit had raised major concerns about Trump using taxpayer money for himself.

The funds will be made available to those who believe they were the victims of overreach or “weaponisation” by the previous Joe Biden administration, which could include the roughly 1,600 January 6th defendants, whom Trump pardoned after taking office. It could also include possibly Republican lawmakers whose telephone records were seized by January 6th special counsel Jack Smith (as per The New York Times).

Trump and his family business, including his two sons, reportedly won’t receive anything from the fund, but they will reportedly receive an apology. The settlement deal also reportedly includes a provision that bars the Inland Revenue Service from pursuing tax claims against Trump, his family, or businesses.

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Maines, meanwhile, noted online that her previous social media post calling Trump a “fugly slut got removed,” and she further pondered just how long this new social media post would stay up. At the time of writing, it remains standing.

The Chicks’ musician also encouraged her fans “repost and help the message live.” If that wasn’t enough, she also managed to reference Trump’s controversial appearances in the Epstein files.