It’s a big day for fans of classic Aussie rock – The Church have shared a new album and announced a national tour.

Titled The Hypnogogue, this is incredibly The Church’s 26th album in just over 40 years, emphasising the iconic band’s usability as they enter their fifth decade of making music together.

There’s no signs of slowing down either. Sounding like Bowie fronting Echo and the Bunnymen, the songs on The Hypnogogue are devilishly catchy and sonically curious, sounding like the work of a much younger band (age really is just a number for some musicians).

According to vocalist Steve Kilbey, The Hypnogogue is “the most prog rock thing” The Church have ever done. “We’ve never created a concept album before,” he says. “It is the most teamwork record we have ever had. Everyone in the band is so justifiably proud of this record and everyone helped to make sure it was as good as it could be.

“Personally, I think it’s in our top three records. The complexity, the way the songs relate to each other and the level of collaboration that has gone into the record. For fans of older records, give this one a chance, it will go on rewarding you for years and years. There’s lots of subtle references to other artists, other songs and other times”.

To celebrate their 26th album, The Church are embarking on a world tour, with the Australian leg coming in May and June (see full dates below).



Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, March 2nd at 10am local time. The pre-sale begins on Tuesday, February 28th at 10am local time.

The Church’s The Hypnogogue is out now.

The Church 2023 Australian Tour

Presented by TEG Van Egmond

Pre-sale begins Tuesday, February 28th (10am local time)

General sale begins Thursday, March 2nd (10am local time)

Tickets available via thechurchband.net

Friday, May 26th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, May 27th

Twin Towns Theatre, Gold Coast, QLD

Saturday, June 3rd

Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS

Saturday, June 10th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, June 11th

Riverside Theatre, Perth, WA

Thursday, June 15th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, June 16th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, June 17th

Civic Theatre, Newcastle, NSW