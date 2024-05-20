The Church are hitting the road for a massive Australian tour.

The seminal Aussie rock band have today announced ‘The ALREADY YESTERDAY Tour’, which will see them celebrate their first four albums and more at shows across the country.

In Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Hobart, Perth, and Adelaide this November and December (see full dates below), The Church will treat fans to classic songs from Of Skins & Heart, The Blurred Crusade, Séance, and Heyday. Expect to hear “The Unguarded Moment”, “Almost With You”, “Electric Lash”, and more fan favourites.

Released between 1981 and 1985, The Church enjoyed one of the best four album runs in Australian music history, and helped the band secure an induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2010.

Coloured vinyl editions of all four albums will be released through The Sound of Vinyl over the coming months, with Of Skins & Heart available now.

Tickets to the upcoming tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 24th at 10am local time. The fan club pre-sale begins on Wednesday, May 22nd at 9am local time, while the ticketing pre-sale begins on Wednesday, May 22nd at 10am local time.

This tour won’t be a mere nostalgia exercise. The Church are still going strong to this day, and released The Hypnogogue last year, their 26th album in just over 40 years. They also toured around Australia in support of the album last winter.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The Church 2024 Australian Tour

Fan club pre-sale begins Wednesday, May 22nd (9am local time)

Ticketing pre-sale begins Wednesday, May 22nd (10am local time)

General sale begins Friday, May 24th (10am local time)

Tickets available via facetofacetouring.com.au

Saturday, November 23rd

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, November 28th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, November 29th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, November 30th

Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS

Thursday, December 5th

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

Saturday, December 7th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA