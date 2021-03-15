Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Just over a week from when it was first announced, Melbourne’s upcoming April Sun concert series has expanded, with some big names being added to the bill.

First detailed earlier this month, April Sun is set to serve as a mixed bag of musical events, serving up headline concerts, mini-festivals, day parties, and family programming. Held in the grounds of the St Kilda Triangle, directly adjacent to the iconic Palais Theatre, patrons will be allowed to book single tickets and choose their own seats, in a move that brings back the feeling of concerts in a pre-COVID world.

With the likes of You Am I, Magic Dirt, and ChillinIT on the inaugural bill, in addition to events that serve up names like G Flip, Hiatus Kaiyote, and Sneaky Sound System, the upcoming festival already found itself stacked to the brim, though organisers have now found a way to add more to the stellar lineup.

Announced this morning, the second lineup announcement for April Sun sees proceedings kicked off by The Church and Bob Evans on April 15th, while Leo Sayer, Marcia Hines, and Kylie Auldist all feature on the same April 23rd lineup. Meanwhile, April 25th sees the weekend closed out with the likes of OPIUO, BLANKE (ÆON:MODE), and special guests joining the festivities.

Tickets to the new April Sun shows are on sale from 1pm on Tuesday, March 16th, with the full rundown of events and dates available below.

April Sun 2021

Thursday, April 15th

The Church

Bob Evans

Friday, April 16th

Future Classic Presents:

G Flip

Touch Sensitive

Sycco

Thomas Headon

Saturday, April 17th

POOF DOOF DAY DOOF:

Sneaky Sound System

Electric Fields

Jawbreakers

Yo!Mafia

Sgt Slick

YUMMY

Fisty

Jimi The Kween and Argonaut

Thursday, April 22nd

You Am I

Magic Dirt

Dallas Crane

The Casanovas

Friday, April 23rd

Leo Sayer

Marcia Hines

Kylie Auldist

Saturday, April 24th

Thick As Thieves:

Boogs

Brian Fantana

T-REK (LIVE)

Casey Leaver

Sunday, April 25th

OPIUO

BLANKE (ÆON:MODE)

And guests

Thursday, April 29th

Cosmo’s Midnight

Eves Karydas

ASHWARYA

Friday, April 30th

ChillinIT

Saturday, May 1st

ChillinIT

Sunday, May 2nd

Hiatus Kaiyote

Harvey Sutherland (Live)

Grievous Bodily Calm

Kee’ahn

Friday, April 16th – Sunday, May 2nd

St Kilda Triangle, St Kilda, VIC

Tickets and More Info: April Sun