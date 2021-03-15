Just over a week from when it was first announced, Melbourne’s upcoming April Sun concert series has expanded, with some big names being added to the bill.
First detailed earlier this month, April Sun is set to serve as a mixed bag of musical events, serving up headline concerts, mini-festivals, day parties, and family programming. Held in the grounds of the St Kilda Triangle, directly adjacent to the iconic Palais Theatre, patrons will be allowed to book single tickets and choose their own seats, in a move that brings back the feeling of concerts in a pre-COVID world.
With the likes of You Am I, Magic Dirt, and ChillinIT on the inaugural bill, in addition to events that serve up names like G Flip, Hiatus Kaiyote, and Sneaky Sound System, the upcoming festival already found itself stacked to the brim, though organisers have now found a way to add more to the stellar lineup.
Announced this morning, the second lineup announcement for April Sun sees proceedings kicked off by The Church and Bob Evans on April 15th, while Leo Sayer, Marcia Hines, and Kylie Auldist all feature on the same April 23rd lineup. Meanwhile, April 25th sees the weekend closed out with the likes of OPIUO, BLANKE (ÆON:MODE), and special guests joining the festivities.
Tickets to the new April Sun shows are on sale from 1pm on Tuesday, March 16th, with the full rundown of events and dates available below.
April Sun 2021
Thursday, April 15th
The Church
Bob Evans
Friday, April 16th
Future Classic Presents:
G Flip
Touch Sensitive
Sycco
Thomas Headon
Saturday, April 17th
POOF DOOF DAY DOOF:
Sneaky Sound System
Electric Fields
Jawbreakers
Yo!Mafia
Sgt Slick
YUMMY
Fisty
Jimi The Kween and Argonaut
Thursday, April 22nd
You Am I
Magic Dirt
Dallas Crane
The Casanovas
Friday, April 23rd
Leo Sayer
Marcia Hines
Kylie Auldist
Saturday, April 24th
Thick As Thieves:
Boogs
Brian Fantana
T-REK (LIVE)
Casey Leaver
Sunday, April 25th
OPIUO
BLANKE (ÆON:MODE)
And guests
Thursday, April 29th
Cosmo’s Midnight
Eves Karydas
ASHWARYA
Friday, April 30th
ChillinIT
Saturday, May 1st
ChillinIT
Sunday, May 2nd
Hiatus Kaiyote
Harvey Sutherland (Live)
Grievous Bodily Calm
Kee’ahn
Friday, April 16th – Sunday, May 2nd
St Kilda Triangle, St Kilda, VIC
Tickets and More Info: April Sun