The Darkness delivered an unexpected treat to London commuters yesterday, transforming St Pancras International into an impromptu concert venue with a surprise performance featuring Christmas classics and their biggest hits.

As per Louder Sound, Justin and Dan Hawkins appeared at the bustling train station around lunchtime on November 25th, with Justin taking to vocals and piano and Dan providing acoustic guitar accompaniment. The rockers joined an illustrious list of artists who have graced the St Pancras piano, following previous performances by Elton John, John Legend, and Rod Stewart with Jools Holland.

Against the backdrop of festive decorations adorning the station, the duo performed their festive hit “Christmas Time (Don’t Let the Bells End)” alongside a rendition of Cliff Richard’s “Mistletoe and Wine”. The setlist also included their smash hit single “I Believe In a Thing Called Love”, plus “Givin’ Up” and “Friday Night”, creating an eclectic mix that captured both seasonal spirit and their signature rock sound.

Justin Hawkins embraced the festive moment with characteristic theatrical flair, stating: “As Santa prepares to fly his reindeer-fueled sleigh of Slays across the night sky, thence to squeeze his tubby frame down the exhaust flues of the nation’s central heating boilers, so we, The Darkness, dust off our Christmas songs in readiness for a glut of celebration!”

The frontman continued: “And what better place to celebrate than Britain’s favourite railway station? As the commuters hurry by, mince pies crushed in their frozen palms, we are filled with joy to tickle the ivories of Christmas Warmth, and strum upon the Lute of Festive Light.”

This spontaneous performance comes as the band prepare to celebrate a significant milestone. The Darkness will embark on a UK arena tour in December 2026 to mark the 20th anniversary of their second album One Way Ticket to Hell… and Back.