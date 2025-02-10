Canadian bluegrass four-piece The Dead South return to Australia and New Zealand this November and December for their biggest shows yet, following two sold-out tours over the past two years.

The tour kicks off at Red Hill Auditorium, Perth, on Friday, November 28, followed by Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, on Saturday, November 29, and Odeon Theatre, Hobart, on Monday, December 1. Festival Hall, Melbourne, hosts the band on Wednesday, December 3, before they head to Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, on Friday, December 5, and Bar on the Hill, Newcastle, on Saturday, December 6.

The run continues at Riverstage, Brisbane, on Tuesday, December 9, before crossing to New Zealand for shows at Town Hall, Auckland, on Thursday, December 11, and Waipara Winehouse, Waipara, on Saturday, December 13.

“Starting a couple years back, every time we’d post tour dates we’d see dozens of comments asking when we’re coming to Australia and New Zealand,” the band says. “A couple years ago we toured there for the first time and it immediately became one of our favourite places. Let’s make it an annual thing, shall we? We can’t wait to see you all again in November and December! We’re even hitting the south island this time. See you all soon!”

General public tickets go on sale Monday, February 17, at 10am local time. Artist and Mastercard pre-sales run from Wednesday, February 12, at 10am to Friday, February 14, at 9am, while My Live Nation members can access a pre-sale from Friday, February 14, at 10am to Monday, February 17, at 9am.

Blending progressive bluegrass, alternative Americana, country, folk, and western, The Dead South are known for their fast banjo rolls, mandolin tremolos, and rich three-part harmonies. Their albums include Chains & Stakes (2023), Served Live (2021), Sugar & Joy (2019), Illusion & Doubt (2016), and Good Company (2014).

For tickets and more information, visit livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz.