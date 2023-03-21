One of the biggest tours of the year just got a little smaller: The Game will no longer be touring Australia with Ice Cube and Cypress Hill.

Last year it was announced that three of the greatest hip hop stars of their generation were uniting for a massively enticing tour, with the iconic trio set to hit arenas across Australia this month.

However, hip hop fans will only get to see Ice Cube and Cypress Hill now. “The Game is no longer able to make the Ice Cube and Cypress Hill Tour,” ticket holders were informed overnight. “Last minute commitments” was the reason given for the rapper dropping out.

In better news for those with tickets, replacements for The Game have been found in A.B. Original and DJ Total Eclipse.

The tour comes at a good time for Ice Cube at least, with 2023 being the 30th anniversary of the rapper’s popular fourth solo album, Lethal Injection. It will be Ice Cube’s first shows in the country since 2018, when he made history by becoming the first ever rap artist to headline at the Sydney Opera House.

“I love performing in Australia. It’s been four long years since my last visit and I can’t wait to return for a couple of history-making shows in 2023,” Ice Cube recently said about the upcoming tour.

He’ll be joined by California hip hop group Cypress Hill, one of the finest West Coast rap artists of all time. In 2019, they became the first ever hip hop group to earn a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Ice Cube & Cypress Hill 2023 Australian and New Zealand Tour

Featuring A.B. Original & DJ Total Eclipse

Presented by MJR and TEG Live

Full ticket information available via mjrpresents.com

Wednesday, March 22nd

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, March 23rd (SOLD OUT)

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, March 25th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, March 26th

Qudos Bank Arena, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, March 28th (SOLD OUT)

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD