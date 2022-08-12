The Game name drops Isaiah Rashad on a lyric from his new album Drillmatic talking about his sexuality and it left some fans befuddled.

The Game has just dropped their 10th studio album Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind and some fans are reacting to a certain lyric that name drops Isaiah Rashad on the track ‘Universal Love.’ The lyrics in question, posted below, have to be one of the weirdest and most awkward ways of acknowledging Isaiah Rashad’s sexuality to date.

It feels cluttered— trying to let fans know he’s happy, while also acknowledging Isaiah Rashad’s sexual fluidity, while also trying extra hard to make sure there’s no confusion about his own sexuality. The last part seems a bit insecure but hey, at least he’s making steps in the right direction.

“So sick and tired, always pickin’ a side

‘Til the government empathize, stop switchin’ the [?]

Nothin’ to hide when you live in your pride, uh

If gay is happy, I’m Isaiah Rashad, uh

Yeah, love women, of course

Only human beings, connected directly to the source (To the source)

New life ain’t tainted, but the world is, ain’t it?

[?]

Ayo, I’ll tell you the rest when I see you, but for now”

The song itself is full of questions about the meaning of love and where it can be found, touching on a broader sense of love that a person can have for all of humanity as well as covering a more personal love— speaking on close relationships with individuals and the pain you feel when you lose them.

‘Universal Love’ touches on a broad range of topics from universal healthcare, to gun violence in the United States, to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The song seems to suffer from the topics being too condensed and shallow— while they each tie back to a lack of empathy for other humans, they are underdeveloped by only being touched upon briefly.

While the main focus of the song always drifts back towards the concept of love, these brief asides only feel like a distraction to the overall narrative and perhaps, could’ve been fully realized on a song of their own.

