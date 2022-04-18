Isaiah Rashad broke his silence on his apparent ‘outing’ during his 2022 Coachella debut, publicly addressing the incident for the first time.

During Saturday night’s event, the Top Dawg Entertainment rapper opened his set by sharing a pre-recorded video montage cut from various media reports and reactions to a leaked sex tape from earlier this year.

It included responses such as The Game on Drink Champs, The Joe Budden Podcast and more.

The video of Rashad performing sex acts with two other men went viral back in February, and earned the rapper an immediate outpouring of support.

“The purpose of doing that was to embarrass him. However, that backfired. When his video leaked, his dreams and everything went up,” one person can be heard saying in Saturday’s clip, which has been shared by many online.

Isaiah Rashad opens his #Coachella set with a message @isaiahrashad @coachella pic.twitter.com/4YlR6y31xS — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) April 17, 2022

The rapper shed a tear during a performance of ‘Wat’s Wrong’ from 2016’s The Sun’s Tirade as he talked about being outed on the internet.

Rashad also thanked his supporters for keeping him “alive these last couple months,” towards the end of his set, saying that he appreciated all “the messages and all the positivity.”

Earlier this month, TDE president Terrence “Punch” Henderson slammed an aspiring rapper for talking down on Rashad, claiming he was “top dawgin’ a cock.”

“Wait.. so you want me to be concerned about another grown man’s sex life??” he tweeted. “Is that what you’re really interested in? As oppose to having a dialogue about music??”

The aspiring rapper deleted the tweet after seeing Henderson’s response, but later apologised, saying he’d been a big Rashad fan all along.

Fans have been reacting to Rashad’s Coachella performance on Twitter.

Just like kanye…hella controversial but he makes some damn good music. Who gives a fuck if Isaiah swings the other way? the music knockin 😂 — hoottie hoo (@ericjavacodo) April 17, 2022

“Just like Kanye… hella controversial but he makes some damn good music,” one fan tweeted. “Who gives a fuck if Isaiah swings the other way? The music knockin.”

“How is he even controversial lmao,” one of the responses said. “He’s just gay.”

If you sit down to think about it—this is so iconic. Let what he did at Coachella sink in. He soaked in this for months. Came out on a big stage & said, so something leaked? Aight. And? Whoever is around Isaiah & supporting him should all get an award. This is not a small thing. — Monpereloves (@monpereloves) April 17, 2022

“If you sit down to think about it – this is so iconic,” another fan wrote.

“Let what he did at Coachella sink in. He soaked in this for months. Came out on a big stage and said, so something leaked? Aight. And? Whoever is around Isaiah & supporting him should all get an award. This is not a small thing.”