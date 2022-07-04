The Grass Is Greener has announced its highly-anticipated 2022 lineup, featuring huge names including Ty Dolla Sign and Mashd N Kutcher.

Beginning in the Gold Coast on October 22nd, the festival will visit Canberra for the very first time, before heading to Cairns and finishing in Geelong on October 30th (see full dates below).

A huge array of international and national favourites have been confirmed to appear, from Sticky Fingers and PNAU to the aforementioned Ty Dolla Sign and Mashd N Kutcher. Aussie drill pioneers ONEFOUR will also get the crowd going with their rousing live set (see rest of lineup below).

Tickets go on sale for the festival on Thursday, July 14th at 8am local time. Interested fans can access the presale on Wednesday, July 13th at 8am local time (register here).

As well announcing its stacked lineup, The Grass Is Greener has also been confirmed as Australia’s first ever music festival to integrate NFTs into their ticketing through a special 1,111 NFT collection.

These limited edition creations will not only grant the owner access to the festival, but they’ll also feature special art that unlocks unique and exclusive on-site experiences not available to physical tickets.

The Grass Is Greener 2022 Lineup

Presale begins Wednesday, July 13th (8am local time)

General ticket sales begins Thursday, July 14th (8am local time)

Saturday, October 22nd

Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast, QLD

Sunday, October 23rd

Patrick White Lawns, Canberra, ACT

Saturday, October 29th

Cairns Showgrounds, Cairns, QLD

Sunday, October 30th

Geelong Racecourse, Geelong, VIC

ALOK

ALUNA

BOO SEEKA

BRUX

CRUSH3ED

LITTLE FRITTER

WONGO

JORDAN BURNS (Live)

MARKET MEMORIES

MASHD N KUTCHER

MAYA JANE COLES

MIKALAH WATEGO

MOOD SWING & CHEVY BASS

NOY

ONEFOUR

PIERO PIRUPA

PNAU

SIDEPIECE

STICKY FINGERS

TDJ

TY DOLLA $IGN

VNSSA

YG

ZERO

ZHU (Dj Set)